1. They Were Long-Distance for 2 Years

After graduating from OSU in three years, Burrow left to play for LSU when he lost the starting QB spot in Columbus to Dwayne Haskins. He marked his move to Louisiana with a sweet snap of Holzmacher in May 2018.

“The first chapter was a pretty great one. Now it’s time to write the next one,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

Burrow went on to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy and the national championship with the Tigers.