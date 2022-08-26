Tori Spelling

“We lost our family and good friend Joe E. Tata 💔…,” Spelling wrote in a lengthy Instagram tribute on Thursday. “One of the kindest, funniest, most professional, amazing humans I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with and more importantly being friends with in my entire life. I never saw him without a big smile on his face. His humor was uniquely Joey and his delivery was always spot on. He kept us in stitches. He made long work days seem short. He was the ultimate professional. Loved listening to the amazing stories he would tell. Talk about insight into old Hollywood! He knew everyone and was friends with everyone. Never met anyone who didn’t ❤️ Joey!”

The Scream 3 star went on to describe Tata as a “natural and gifted storyteller” and “incredibly special and warm human,” noting that he was “so much like” her father Aaron Spelling. “Both of these men walked me down the aisle!” Tori revealed. “My Dad in real life at my first wedding, and Joey {Nat} to my Donna on 90210. And, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. In fact, I asked our writers to have Nat be the one to walk Donna down the aisle. It meant a lot to me. Personally and professionally.”

She concluded, “Joey was the best. And, laughter wasn’t his only strength. He always checked in with me and was very protective. When I was young in not-so-great relationships he would always instinctively know when I was sad. He would come up to me, place his hands on my shoulder, lean in, and say “ Tor, you ok? I need to kick someone’s ass?”. And, I knew he would in a heartbeat for me! He would have done anything for anyone of us. He was special to every one of us! So grateful we all got to see Joey in the last few years. In person and more recently on zoom. He had so much pride! I’m glad he’s finally at peace. Joey have a drink with my Dad! Xo.”