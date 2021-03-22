Real Housewives ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Alum Joe Giudice Reunites With His 4 Daughters in the Bahamas By Kathy Campbell March 21, 2021 Courtesy Milania Giudice/Instagram 6 6 / 6 Gorgeous View The family are staying at an apartment on the water in Nassau. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Spring Is Near! These 5 Products Will Help You Transition Your Beauty Routine Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News