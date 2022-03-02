Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: A Timeline of Their Romance

January 2022

The fun-loving couple made a lip-sync video to a Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip. “I’m so jet lagged from Australia,” Jonas mouthed in time to Khloe Kardashian’s voice.

“You are? Why?” Sophie says while lip-syncing Kim Kardashian’s dialogue.

“Because I just came back from Australia,” he responds, noting the obvious. Meanwhile, his wife appears to be distracted while texting someone listed in her phone as “Pete,” a wink to Kardashian’s romance with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.