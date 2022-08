July 2022

Jonas posted a sweet tribute to his wife just days after welcoming their second child together.

“Started from the bottom now we’re here … I want to see your <3 story,” the “Sucker” artist captioned a video via Instagram. The post, which is set to DNCE’s song “Got Me Good,” features himself and Turner at a restaurant and mid-hug in bed before cutting to a few photos and clips of their 2019 wedding.