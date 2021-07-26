June 2021

Turner paid tribute to her husband on his first Father’s Day since welcoming their daughter, Willa, in July 2020.

“Happy Father’s Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there,” the U.K. native wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin’. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It’s my greatest joy to watch.”

The Game of Thrones alum also shared a snap of the singer to her Instagram Story, writing, “Happy 1st Father’s Day to this cool cat.”