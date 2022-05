May 2022

“I’m slowly dragging my husband back [to England],” the Staircase actress told Elle UK of her ideal location to settle down. “I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”

She added: “I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!”