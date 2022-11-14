Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: A Timeline of Their Romance

By
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline
 Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Shutterstock
45
45 / 45
podcast

November 2022

“I want to feel like an open book,” the musician told Mr. Porter, explaining why he and Turner prefer to keep their romance relatively private. “But when we started dating, I realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

He went on to recall past experiences in his career where “a small thing has been blown out of proportion,” adding: “It’s had this trickling effect, which is partially why I decided to take a mental health break from social media. Now I’m addicted to not knowing what’s going on.”

See Full Gallery