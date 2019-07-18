Love Lives Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Epic Maldives Honeymoon: Bikini Tennis, Oceanfront Daiquiris and More! By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos July 18, 2019 Courtesy of Joe Jonas/Instagram 6 7 / 6 Candlelit Dinners Turner looked fresh-faced as the couple sat at a beachfront table after sunset. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News