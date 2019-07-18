Love Lives Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Epic Maldives Honeymoon: Bikini Tennis, Oceanfront Daiquiris and More! By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos July 18, 2019 Courtesy of Joe Jonas/Instagram 6 7 / 6 Leading the Way Turner walked just a few steps behind her husband as they crossed a narrow bridge. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News