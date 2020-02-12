Her Rock

The Barely Lethal actress told Glamour UK in March 2019 that her relationship with the former Disney Channel star helped her to sort through her own identity crisis. “A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” she explained. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting.”