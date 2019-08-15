Pics Joe Jonas’ Hotness Evolution: From Disney Channel to Jonas Brothers Reunion By Us Weekly Staff August 15, 2019 Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock 15 16 / 15 Curls for Days The Disney Channel alum embraced his curls during his early leather jacket phase in May 2009. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News