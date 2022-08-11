Are Joe and Melissa Happy for Teresa and Luis?

“We both will always love Teresa very much and hope that she has everything she wants now and that her girls are happy. And that, you know, this is Teresa’s happily ever after,” Melissa said.

Joe concluded: “She looked amazing. The girls looked amazing. The place looked amazing. And, you know, she’s been through a lot. I just want her happy. That’s all I want. Her to be happy. So it looked like a fairy tale wedding and I’m so proud of her.”