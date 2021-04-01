Pics

Joe and Teresa Giudice Reunite in the Bahamas With Her Boyfriend Louie as ‘RHONJ’ Drama Plays Out

By
Louie Ruelas Instagram Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice Put on United Front With Her BF Louie Ruelas Amid RHONJ Drama
 Courtesy of Louie Ruelas
4
3 / 4
podcast

Blended Squad

Ruelas’ two sons also joined in on the Bahamas fun.

Back to top