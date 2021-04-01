Louie’s Idea

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Teresa started seeing Ruelas. She previously revealed that it was his idea to meet up with Joe in the Bahamas.

“They’ve talked over the phone and Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him,” Teresa said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month. “Which I thought that was like the most amazing thing ever. Because he said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know that he’s not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted [Joe] to meet him because we have daughters and I just thought that was the most beautiful thing ever.”