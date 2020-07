August 2018

The Act star gushed to Us in August 2018 about the Euphoria actor. “You know what, actually it does help,” she said of dating a fellow actor. “It helps to have somebody by your side, cheering you on, who knows what you’re going through and who’s been through it themselves.”

King also detailed the couple’s go-to date ideas at the time: “I love rollerskating, I love to read [and] I love the beach — but I don’t like the sun, so that’s an oxymoron.”