Joey King and Jacob Elordi: The Way They Were

July 2020

Two days after the debut of The Kissing Booth 2, King and her costars — minus Elordi — announced The Kissing Booth 3 had already been filmed and would drop on Netflix in 2021. The cast confirmed that the Deep Water star would be returning, and he thanked fans for their support in a prerecorded video shared during the YouTube livestream. Netflix also released a teaser clip that featured a loved-up Elle and Noah. The Kissing Booth 3 follows Elle as she weighs where to go to college the summer after graduating high school.