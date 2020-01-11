Love Lives John Cena and His Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh Kiss, Pack on the PDA at ‘Doolittle’ Film Premiere By Mariah Cooper January 11, 2020 Broadimage/Shutterstock 5 3 / 5 He’s Smitten Cena couldn’t resist giving his girlfriend a smooch. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Wax Off! Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Removed From Royal Family Display At Madame Tussauds ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Now Streaming: Rewatch the 1st Episode Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News