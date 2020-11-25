In Memoriam John F. Kennedy Jr.’s Life in Photos By Nicholas Hautman November 25, 2020 Everett/Shutterstock 11 1 / 11 1962 The president enjoyed quality time with his son in the Oval Office of the White House. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Black Friday Bonanza: 31 of Our Favorite Fashion Picks You Can’t Miss on Amazon Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News