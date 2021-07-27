Real Estate

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Sell $16.8 Million Mansion: Inside Home Previously Owned by Rihanna

By
Sold See Mansion John Chrissy Sold 16.8 Million
 Anthony Barcelo/Douglas Elliman / MEGA
10
3 / 10
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Open Floor Plan

Legend and Teigen had plenty of space to spread out with Miles and Luna.

Back to top