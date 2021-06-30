Love Lives

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Spotted for the 1st Time Enjoying Lunch Date in Los Angeles

By
Olivia Munn So Smitten With New Flame John Mulaney 02 Lunch Date
 Michael Simon/Shutterstock
4
3 / 4
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

All Smiles

The duo seemed perfectly happy enjoying each other’s company.

Back to top