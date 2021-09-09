December 2013

After getting down on one knee, Mulaney playfully accused Pete Holmes of meddling in the romantic moment. “You’re directly involved with ruining the surprise of my engagement,” the Chicago native joked on The Pete Holmes Show at the time, noting that he spent “multiple days” trying to find the perfect ring for Tendler.

Though he’d used Holmes as his cover while planning the proposal, Tendler quickly caught on. “That day you said you were with Pete Holmes, you weren’t,” Mulaney recalled her saying. “He Instagrammed a photo of himself recording a podcast.”

He popped the question on a beach in Malibu. “It was really funny, it was so tense,” Mulaney said of the buildup to the moment. “And then when I proposed, it was really worth it, so all of it was great.”