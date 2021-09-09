November 2015

“I love saying ‘my wife,'” Mulaney said during his Netflix special The Comeback Kid. “It sounds so adult. ‘That’s my wife.’ It’s great, you sound like a person. I said it even before we were married.”

In the same standup set, he admitted he and Tendler weren’t sold on having kids, but noted how much his relationship has helped him bloom. “Being married is so nice. I never knew relationships were supposed to make you feel better about yourself,” he said. “That’s not really a joke, that’s just a little sweet thing I like to say.”