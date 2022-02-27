February 2022

“Some couples meet at work. Some meet through friends. Some on dating apps. I met my wife on a TV show called SVU Law and Order, where I was playing a serial reproductive abuser, trying to secretly impregnate her by poking a hole in a condom — I already had 47 children, but wanted one more,” Stamos wrote alongside several Instagram pics with his wife.

He added: “It took me 7 years, but eventually I had a child with my Disney Girl @caitlinskybound and I’ve never been happier! Happy anniversary to the best wife, mother friend, and support system- especially over the last three weeks! I love you forever Caitlin.”