2021

Justin Long got involved in the fun when he had Stamos on his “Life Is Short” podcast, telling the Fuller House star that he loves “teasing [O’Connell] about how handsome you are.”

After Stamos laughed, he noted, “Well, we sort of moved near them, but I haven’t seen or talk to [Rebecca]. But [Jerry] is funny about [it]. I’ve seen some stuff — he said his kids watched Full House and said I was their dad or something. But he’s a funny guy — that’s a guy who works hard. I’m happy for them. That’s it. Just letting go, and — ‘God bless you guys, good for you. I’m here, you’re there.’ But it took me a long time to get to any of that.”

Long later called O’Connell to fill him in.

“He seems like a great guy,” O’Connell said on the show after the interview with Stamos. “He recently moved really close to my family and I. So my kids have a joke when we’re driving — my kids are always like ‘There he is, there he is’ — my kids are dying to meet him. My kids are infatuated with him because of the Full House thing … They’re in love [with] him, everyone is.”