January 2009

Jett died tragically at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas. In an interview two years later, Preston described the “unfathomable” loss of their son: “I felt at times I was drowning. It felt like a sea of wet blankets. And I just peeled them off, layer by layer . . . I can now [say], ‘I love life. My life is beautiful and amazing.'”