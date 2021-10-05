2019

Beginning in February 2019, the pair began sharing photos from “#adventuresofbanorgan,” as they traveled the world together after their time on The Challenge. “I think what a lot of people don’t realize is we traveled the world, just him and I, for two weeks,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “So whenever you do that, you get really close with someone. You get to know them on a more personal level, and I will also say it was so refreshing to get to know a person not in the reality TV world.”