2021

In September 2021, Us confirmed the duo had split after nearly two years together. “I’ve always tried my best to be an open book and after seeing everything circulate over the internet, I felt like I should let you all know that Johnny and I are no longer together,” she wrote in a statement on September 27. “While I feel heartbroken, I’m thankful to know the truth. Johnny is someone I loved & respected very much and so I will be taking some time to heal and process it all. Thank you to everyone for the support and when I’m ready to share more, I will. For now, I’m just focused on spending time with my family.”

The First Look host also released a statement, adding, “My thing is I put a lot of my private life out there for everyone to see. I’ve always been an open book when it comes to pretty much every aspect of my life, but in a situation like this. This is something I’m really going to keep close to the cuff. I think we’re both really going through it right now and I wish her all the best and I’ll just leave it at that.”