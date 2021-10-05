2021

One week after their split news broke, Willett claimed that Devenanzio cheated. “The person I truly loved more than anything else cheated on me and I found out and I had to leave. I don’t know what else to say but I physically hurt,” she wrote via Instagram. “I have been able to distract myself with beautiful beaches and hikes and my amazing family, but now I have to go back to reality. And if I’m being honest, I’m scared. I don’t know when I’ll stop hurting? When will I stop missing someone? What if I never stop replaying things in my head? When do I become angry?? I don’t want to live my life angry.”