Texts Containing Details About Depp Allegedly Kicking Heard Went ‘Missing’

The unsealed documents contained texts that Depp’s former assistant, Stephen Deuters, allegedly sent to Heard in 2014 discussing an incident in which the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory star reportedly kicked his then-wife. “If someone was truly honest with him about how bad it really was, he would be appalled,” Deuters allegedly wrote at the time. “I’m sad he does not have a better way to really know the severity of his actions yesterday. Unfortunately for me, I remember them in full, in full detail, everything that happened. He was appalled, when I told him he kicked you, he cried.”

Depp also allegedly apologized to Heard for the incident, writing, “Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret. Of course I am sorry … I will never do it again…My illness somehow crept up and grabbed me…I feel so bad for letting you down.”

Though the texts were presented as evidence in Depp’s U.K. libel trial in 2020, his legal team could not find any record of them and investigated whether they had been “deleted” ahead of the Virginia trial. They were ultimately declared “missing” and were ruled inadmissible in the defamation case.