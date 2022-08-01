There Were Concerns of Evidence ‘Manipulation’

Another expert whose testimony was rejected was forensic expert Julian Ackert, who suggested that audio and photos submitted as evidence by Depp “raised concerns of manipulation, alteration, and deletion.” In the documents, Heard’s team argued that metadata from photos and audio submitted by Depp as evidence in the case “reveals the items were ‘Modified’ days before their production in this case” and that the Mortdecai star “produced multiple partial audio recordings that begin and end in the middle of a sentence.”