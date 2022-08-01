Top 5

Court Documents in Johnny Depp’s Defamation Case Against Amber Heard Have Been Unsealed: The Biggest Revelations

There Were Concerns of Evidence Manipulation
 MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
There Were Concerns of Evidence ‘Manipulation’

Another expert whose testimony was rejected was forensic expert Julian Ackert, who suggested that audio and photos submitted as evidence by Depp “raised concerns of manipulation, alteration, and deletion.” In the documents, Heard’s team argued that metadata from photos and audio submitted by Depp as evidence in the case “reveals the items were ‘Modified’ days before their production in this case” and that the Mortdecai star “produced multiple partial audio recordings that begin and end in the middle of a sentence.”

