Appeal Denied

The Lone Ranger actor and his legal team were denied their request to appeal his libel ruling in November 2020. “I do not consider that the proposed grounds of appeal have a reasonable prospect of success,” Judge Nicol said in a statement at the time, noting that Depp would be ordered to make an initial payment of £630,000 ($841,733) to News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, to cover its legal fees.