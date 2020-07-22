Depp: Amber Is ‘Malicious, Evil and Vindictive’

Text messages from the pair’s time in Australia, where he was shooting the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film, reveal that the Sweeney Todd star thought Heard was “malicious, evil and vindictive,” and desperate for fame. “Hoax is probably the best word one could use because the allegations, all of the allegations, are patently untrue,” Depp said in court on July 13. “It appears to me that Ms. Heard was building a dossier very early on that appears to be an insurance policy for later.”