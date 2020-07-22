Depp Created ‘The Monster’

Heard alleged that Depp was able to use his charismatic nature to his advantage. “He is very good at manipulating people,” she said in court on July 20. “He would blame all his actions on a self-created third party instead of himself, which he often called ‘the monster.’ … When I say he was dark, he had a violent and dark way of speaking: the way he talked about our relationship being ‘dead or alive’ and telling me that death was the only way out of the relationship.”