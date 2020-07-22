Family Matter

Continuing her emotional testimony in London on July 22, the Playboy Club actress alleged that her sister, Whitney, was caught in the crossfire of her March 2015 dispute with Depp. “He was about to push her down the stairs and the moment before that happened, I remembered the information I had heard that he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs,” Heard claimed. “I will never forget this incident.” When Depp’s lawyer asked why the Moss allegation never came up before, Heard countered, “I’ve not had the liberty of time or space or energy even to list every thought that crossed my mind.”