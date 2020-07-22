Fearing for Her Safety

While describing her allegedly abusive ex, Heard noted that some instances would be so severe that she feared for her own life. “I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far,” she claimed in court on July 20. “He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship.” Heard said that Depp would resort to “punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking me, as well as throwing me into things, pulling me by my hair and shoving me or pushing me to the ground” when they fought.