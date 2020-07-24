Flipping the Script

On July 24, Depp’s legal team claimed they had filmed proof of Heard and her sister, Whitney, having a physical altercation after the actress alleged that her ex-husband tried to push her sister down the stairs in March 2015. The London Fields star’s sister told the High Court that the footage referenced a “verbal argument,” not a “physical fight,” and emphasized her support for Heard. “I’m here because she was the victim of domestic violence, and for no other reason,” Whitney said in court. “I’m here to tell the truth.”