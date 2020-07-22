Heard Thought She Was ‘Above the Law’

The Aquaman actress’ former personal assistant came forward with allegations of her own as witness testimonies continued in the lengthy court battle. Kate James, who was fired by Heard in February 2015, claimed in a statement on July 15 that the Criminal Minds alum thought she was “above the law,” particularly when she “deliberately smuggled [her] dogs” into Australia in the summer of 2015. “She did not care about throwing anyone under the bus, if it meant saving her own skin,” James’ statement continued.