Heard Was ‘Physically and Verbally Abusive’

On July 16, Depp’s bodyguard, Sean Bett, submitted a written statement to the court alleging that he had witnessed Heard’s abusive behavior on multiple occasions. “Throughout the course of Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard’s relationship, Ms. Heard was verbally and physically abusive towards Mr. Depp,” he claimed. “On many occasions, I witnessed her shout at Mr. Depp. I was also told by Mr. Depp on multiple occasions that Ms. Heard had physically abused him. … Ms. Heard often behaved in this way when she had been drinking. I learned quickly to recognize the signs, so that we were able to leave the situation before it escalated further.”