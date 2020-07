Helping Hand

As more details of the former couple’s apparently abusive relationship came to light in court on July 21, it was claimed that Elon Musk offered Heard “24/7 security” via text message in May 2016. “The offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again… anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you,” the Tesla founder allegedly texted the Hidden Palms actress at the time.