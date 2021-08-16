Hollywood Boycott

Depp told The Sunday Times in August 2021 that he feels like Hollywood is boycotting him as his movie Minamata has yet to get a U.S. release date. The film, in which the actor plays an American photojournalist, was pushed from a February 2021 release to TBA by MGM following Depp’s libel case conclusion in October 2020.

“Some films touch people and this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things,” Depp said in August. “And for anything … for Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?” He explained that he is “moving towards where I need to go to make all that … to bring things to light.”