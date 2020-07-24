Hurling Insults

Heard’s close friend and former acting coach, Kristina Sexton, told the court on July 24 that she hadn’t witnessed any specific incidents of physical abuse, but was aware of Depp’s “volatility” in other ways. According to Sexton, the Hollywood Vampires member wanted his ex-wife “barefoot and pregnant – and at home,” and refused to support her taking roles that were “overtly sexual” (which he allegedly called “whore parts”). Heard, in return, became a “nervous wreck” at her auditions. “After I pressed her about it, she then admitted he had hit her,” Sexton claimed. “She admitted to me, ‘Yeah, he pushes and shoves me, he’s done some things.'”