Meat in Her Nightgown

While visiting Depp in Australia in March 2015, Heard claimed she experienced “extreme acts” of “psychological, physical, emotional and other forms of violence” at the hands of her then-husband. “It is the worst thing I have ever been through. I was left with an injured lip and nose, and cuts on my arms,” she explained, later detailing an incident where Depp left raw meat in some of her clothing. “There were pieces of it wrapped round something and I realized it was the steak I had planned to cook. … He had also gone around and painted on all my clothes in the closet.”