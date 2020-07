Phone a Friend

While discussing the May 2016 incident that allegedly left her bruised and beaten, Heard claimed that James Franco was concerned for her safety. “We were talking. He was saying to me, ‘Oh my God, what happened to you?'” she said in court on July 21. “[Franco] saw my face … when I let him in. He saw my face and he said, ‘What the f–k?'” One day earlier, Heard claimed that Depp accused her of having an affair with Franco, among other famous Hollywood men.