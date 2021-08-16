Round 2?

Depp and his lawyers submitted a second application to the Court of Appeals in London in March 2021, in order to obtain permission to contest the high court’s ruling that he allegedly assaulted Heard.

During the application hearing, Depp’s attorneys claimed the star didn’t receive a fair trial and presented “fresh evidence” that alleged Heard lied about donating her $7 million divorce settlement to charity.

Heard’s legal team fired back at the time, saying she had done “nothing dishonest” with her donations, claiming she “pledged to pay [the sum] over 10 years” to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Her attorneys provided their own evidence to back up the claim, showing that Heard gifted $950,000 to the ACLU and $850,000 to the CHLA through anonymous donors.

The judges eventually denied the actor’s application, saying the original hearing was “full and fair.”