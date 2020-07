Substance Abuse Allegations on Both Sides

The Pirates of the Caribbean star owned up to heavily using various drugs throughout the course of his career but testified on July 17 that he was attempting to get clean during his marriage. Heard, however, struggled to kick her own habits. Depp alleged that his then-wife would indulge in “two or three bottles” of wine a night and that her drug use and drinking resulted in “severe outbursts of anger and rage.”