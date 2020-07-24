Telling Texts

In more text messages revealed in court during the lengthy July trial, Heard apparently told her mother that Depp was “violent” and behaved like a “mad man.” The messages were sent after an incident in which the Edward Scissorhands actor allegedly “refused to leave the breakfast room at his L.A. home” in March 2013. “It’s terrible, Mom, I don’t know what to do. He’s nuts,” Heard claimed in a text at the time. “The crazy mood swings are hard to handle. … I feel really lost and lonely. He’s a mad man. I feel I’m on a fastening train but I don’t want to jump off. I stay on the train even though I know it’s about to explode.”