The End

The libel case came to a close on July 28 and afterward, Heard spoke outside the court. “It has been incredibly painful to relive the breakup of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic and intimate details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the entire world,” she said in a statement, before giving “heartfelt thanks for the tremendous outpouring of support and the many messages I have received from around the world. You have given me so much strength and I send it back to you.”

Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, told the court that Heard “has proved herself to be a wholly unreliable witness, and, frankly, a compulsive liar, and I don’t say that lightly.”