The Ruling

The judge ruled in October 2020 that The Sun’s 2018 report calling Depp a “wife beater” was “substantially true,” stating that there was sufficient evidence that the actor had assaulted Heard at least 12 times during their relationship. “Mr. Depp put her in fear of her life,” Justice Andrew Nicol said. The 21 Jump Street alum’s legal team called the judgment “perverse” and “bewildering,” noting that their client planned to appeal the decision.