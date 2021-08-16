Transparency Check

Depp sued the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in May 2021 in order to force the nonprofit to reveal whether Heard had in fact donated a portion of her divorce settlement to the organization as promised.

According to court documents, the subpoenas were for “discovery concerning any donations to the ACLU Foundation by Ms. Heard or in her name, and/or any public statements related to such donations; communications with Ms. Heard or those acting on her behalf concerning her relationship with Mr. Depp and divorce from Mr. Depp; discovery concerning Ms. Heard’s work as an ‘ambassador’ for the ACLU Foundation and the conception, drafting, and placement of the Op-Ed; and communications with Ms. Heard or those acting on her behalf concerning the Virginia Action and the preparation and submission of the Wizner Declaration.”